TWA Fungi brand king oyster mushrooms have been recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns. (Courtesy Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

King oyster mushrooms recalled in B.C. over Listeria concerns

TWA Fungi brand mushrooms sold up to July 2 impacted

King oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. on or before Canada Day may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

It’s warning British Columbians to throw out or return any such mushrooms they may have purchased from the TWA Fungi brand.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes doesn’t always look or smell bad, but can still make people sick, according to the inspection agency. Signs that you may have consumed contaminated food include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

The food inspection agency advises anyone who has eaten the recalled mushrooms to contact a healthcare provider, even if they aren’t displaying symptoms of sickness.

The bacteria is particularly dangerous for pregnant people, as it can cause premature delivery, infection for the newborn or even stillbirth, according to the inspection agency. It is also risky for elderly people and people with weakened immune symptoms.

In the most severe cases of the illness, some people have been known to die.

A full list of recalled products in Canada can be found at recalls-rappels.canada.ca.

