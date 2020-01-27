A bin of rats was discovered by Maddy McCarthy Monday. (Photo submitted)

Kind-hearted road worker takes home discarded bin of pet rats at Highway 20 rest stop

Maddy McCarthy said she will find the nine pets loving homes

Dawson Road Maintenance worker Maddy McCarthy really does take her work home with her.

On a routine stop to clean the rest stop area along Highway 20 near the Sheep Creek Bridge Monday west of Williams Lake, McCarthy discovery nine pet rats cold and covered in mud over an embankment.

“I had to carefully climb down the hill because they were all over (the edge) huddled to keep warm,” said McCarthy, who posted her find and, her disgust with whoever left them, on the Facebook page, Williams Lake Lost and Found Pets.

“I don’t care what kind of animal it is … thankfully I was cleaning up around the area (and found the animals.)”

McCarthy told the Tribune she first noticed a Rubbermaid container tipped over with some cat food left in the area by the garbage bins, that’s when she starting looking for whatever may have been left behind.

Read More: Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

“I was wondering if someone had dumped kittens there so I got worried and started looking around more and on the other side of the lot I found the lid for the container and I was curious and looked down the hill looking towards the river and (saw) a bunch of rats run down the hill,” she said.

“And I couldn’t leave them behind so I’m taking them home for the night, keeping them warm and will find (them) loving homes.”

McCarthy said the rats were wet and cold, but she has them home now and reports that they are very friendly.

She noted this isn’t the first time she has found pets dumped outside of town, and obviously wishes people would not do that.

If anyone would like to adopt one of the pet rats they can contact McCarthy via message or call at 250-267-2389.

