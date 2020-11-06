Keywest Asphalt completes city paving on time in Williams Lake

KeyWest Asphalt CEO Ricky Dhatt said his company wrapped up road work in the lakecity on time and just a day before an unseasonable cold snap gripped the city.

“We were so lucky to get finished before that snow hit,” said Dhatt, who wanted to thank residents for their patience during the time of construction.

“They had to put up with all the traffic and traffic control … we really wanted them to know we appreciate it.”

A new contractor for the City, KeyWest’s contract included paving on Eleventh Ave, Twelfth Ave, Midnight Drive and Moon Avenue. Six more streets — Pigeon Ave., an addition to Twelfth Ave., Ogden Street, Atwood Place, Moxon Place, Slater Street and Second Ave. — were later added to the initial contract. They also won a Highway 97 paving contract for an 80 km stretch of highway between McLeese Lake and Quesnel.

Dhatt said this is the first time KeyWest has left the Lower Mainland for work, and they couldn’t be more happy with their time in the Cariboo.

“This is a very good neighbourhood and it’s a beautiful place. The guys loved it,” said Dhatt, who bid on Interior contracts after his city work was halted due to COVID-19. “We had zero complaints. Nobody yelled at us.”

Dhatt, who brought a crew of 50 to the area for four months, noted he found the people in the Cariboo easy to work with, relaxed and kind.

The area made such a great impression on his crew that some are looking to buy homes in the area, he added.

Last month City councillors said they were taking a chance on the new company because of the cost savings, but later City staff aired concerns the job wouldn’t get done on time.

