Keremeos Creek blaze stable over the weekend

The Keremeos wildfire, located 21 km SouthWest of Penticton, is now approximately 6,948.7 hectares in size.

The wildfire of note has had no reported growth since Aug. 14.

Fire behaviour remained relatively stable due over the weekend due to moderate temperatures and increased humidity. Weekend weather conditions allowed crews to make good progress on containment lines.

Environment Canada predicts relatively cooler temperatures with moderate daytime humidity and overnight cooling for the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to settle over the province, mid to later this week, causing daytime temperatures to rise.

Northwest continues to be the most active section of the fire with suppression efforts challenged by steep terrain that is inaccessible.

The fire is currently stable along the western side of Highway 3A, and operational objectives remain mostly the same. On Aug. 10, an aerial infrared scan was completed in priority areas along the Highway 3 corridor and Green Mountain Road. Wildland firefighters and structural protection crews continue to locate and extinguish hotspots.

There are currently 329 Firefighters, 49 Structure Protection personnel, a liaison from Lower Similkameen Indian Band, 18 helicopters and 53 pieces of heavy equipment working to manage the blaze. Resources are being shared between Keremeos Creek and Richter Mountain

Nearby communities can expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks. This is common with large wildfires, and smoke will continue to be visible until there is significant rainfall over the fire.

However, smoke that rises from green, unburned fuel or from outside of fire’s perimeter should be reported. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

