Kelowna RCMP seek owner of autographed memorabilia

The items were recovered from a storage locker in the 2000-block of Enterprise Way

Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of three pieces of autographed memorabilia.

In a news release, RCMP say they responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” in which the property had been left inside a storage locker in the 2000-block area of Enterprise Way.

Police found several items inside the locker including a shadow box of an autographed Guy Lafleur Montreal Canadians jersey, a shadow box of an autographed Bill Wyman, a Rolling Stones acid-wash jean jacket, and a framed print of Jean Beliveau and Phil Esposito at centre ice for the Boston Bruins.

We believe these items may have been stolen during a break and enter to a home, restaurant, or sports bar, states Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. There is no record of these items being reported to police as stolen so we are hoping by releasing photos of these items, the rightful owner will come forward.

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 2021-12575. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

