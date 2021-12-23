A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

Kelowna man found dead in trailer from possible carbon monoxide exposure

The 63-year-old man likely died from carbon monoxide exposure

A man was found dead in his trailer on Lougheed Rd. on Tuesday.

The man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, say Kelowna RCMP.

When conducting a wellness check on Dec. 21, RCMP found the 63-year-old man dead, with a propane stove still burning in his trailer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are now warning the public to be aware of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to install smoke and CO alarms in the home, avoid running vehicles, fueled engines, gas or charcoal grills indoors, and ensures vents for dryers, furnaces, stoves and fireplaces are clear of snow build up.

