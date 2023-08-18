Kelowna hospital on Code Orange alert due to evacuations

Kelowna General Hospital has been put on Code Orange alert due to the evacuation of seniors home in the Central Okanagan.

“I understand that the health authority has confirmed that it is at a Code Orange alert at this time, preparing for Code Orange,” said Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma.

Ian Cunnings, senior director of response operations for Emergency Management ministry, added that at this time it is just preparatory.

Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna was evacuated late on the evening of Aug. 17. Despite not yet being on evacuation order, out of precaution, Interior Health moved 95 residents to KGH.

The Highland Seniors Centre on Snowsell Street in Kelowna was beginning to be evacuated around 1:30p.m. on Aug. 18.

Interior Health is reminding residents that despite the alert, the hospital is still fully operational.

KGH is currently a safe distance away from any wildfire activity.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: All health services in #Kelowna remain fully operational. Should you experience a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1 or make your way to the Urgent and Primary Care Centres in Kelowna or West Kelowna or Kelowna General Hospital. (1 of 2) — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) August 18, 2023

