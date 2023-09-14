Keep your pants on: Police convince man camouflage trousers OK in B.C

Caller asked police that the man’s camouflage pants be removed

Trail police were unable to track down the camouflage pants wearer. Photo: James Wainscoat/Unsplash

Trail RCMP say they received a complaint from a local man who was offended by another person wearing camouflage pants.

The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, a Trail RCMP officer received a phone call from a local man, 27, saying he observed a person wearing military issued camouflage pants in downtown Trail.

The caller said he was offended on behalf of the military as he believed civilians were not allowed to wear this type of trouser.

The man requested that the officer locate the man and remove his pants.

The officer informed the man that the removal of someone’s pants would be illegal even if they were camouflaged.

The man replied that he would remove the man’s pants under order of the King of England.

The officer dissuaded the man from taking action after explaining to him that it would constitute an assault if he forcefully removed someone’s pants; despite any kingly edicts that may exist.

“Our officers did look for the man reportedly wearing the camouflage pants downtown,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich adds. “But unsurprising we couldn’t find him.”

Read more: #RCMP briefs

Read more: #Local News



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

KootenaysRCMP