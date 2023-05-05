Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Kamloops, Vernon men charged in New Westminster kidnapping

Hostage rescued in April 25 incident involving armed suspects

Police in New Westminster, B.C., say two suspects have been charged in the armed kidnapping of a person in the city last month.

Police say they learned a local resident had been kidnapped on April 25, and with the help of five other Metro Vancouver police units, including the gang squad and emergency response team, they were quickly able to arrest two armed suspects and safely rescue the hostage.

Police say the two suspects face charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of intimidation with a firearm.

One suspect, a 40-year-old man from Kamloops, also faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon.

The other suspect is a 42-year-old man from Vernon.

Police say both of the accused remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

READ MORE: ‘Highly suspicious’ kidnapping case could have been extortion plot B.C. court rules

B.C. gang problemPolice

Previous story
With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared

Just Posted

When they had to cancel the Easter Festival in downtown Williams Lake due to high winds, Jazmyn Lyons and her mom Joan Douillard postponed it. It is now happening on Sunday, May 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Realm of Toys Spring Festival in Williams Lake goes Sunday, May 7

The Cariboo Fire Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Fire Centre wildfire preparedness day open house Saturday, May 6

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Rugby Canada cuts ties with Williams Lake man after video released of violent carjacking

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, left, presents Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, with the gift of a drum with councillors Joan Flaspohler, Sheila Boehm and Michael Moses watching on Saturday, April 29 outside Guru Nanak Sikh Temple during a Vaisakhi celebration. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Guru Nanak Sikh Temple gathers for Vaisakhi in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image