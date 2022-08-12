Kamloops RCMP looking for missing Sheridan Lake man

Kamloops RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Sheridan Lake resident Miles Quigley after he failed to return to his home Thursday afternoon.
Quigley, 66, is described as a Caucasian man, who is 5’9” and 141 pounds. He has blonde hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue-and-black coat, navy rain pants and a black helmet.
Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said he was last seen leaving Versatile Drive in Kamloops on his silver 191 Honda motorcycle. He had planned to travel north on Highway 5, arriving in Sheridan Lake at 3:30 p.m. He was reported missing at 5 p.m.
“Miles’ family and police are concerned for his wellbeing,” Shoihet said. “We are asking anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 5 on Aug. 11 between 1 and 5 p.m. and may have seen Miles or his motorcycle to call the Kamloops RCMP.”
Kamloops RCMP can be reached at 250-828-3000.
