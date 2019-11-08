Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Kamloops RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a fatal crash in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 3.

Two people were killed after a truck hit a car at a high rate of speed in the intersection of Battle Street and 1st Avenue.

There was a total four occupants in the car that was travelling along 1st Avenue, two died at the scene, one remains in hospital with critical injuries and the other was injured and released from hospital.

The driver of the truck allegedly fled the scene on foot. The registered owner of the pick-up truck involved was later arrested and then released with no charges at this time.

According to Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay police are looking to speak with a woman, who was not involved in the collision, but was at the scene at the time of the crash.

She is described as:

5-foot-7 in height

140 – 150 pounds

Brown hair in a pony tail

Dark clothing

From the scene she walked away alone northbound on 1st Avenue.

“If this is you, or you know who this person is, please contact the Kamloops RCMP. We are interested in speaking with everyone who was present at the collision before emergency crews arrived. This is a routine step in ensuring that all possible witnesses are spoken to as soon after the event as possible,” said Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay.

Several businesses and private citizens have come forward to assist the investigation by providing information and various forms of security video. However RCMP would still like to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area near the crash scene, between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and have a dash-cam video system. The affected areas are:

Victoria street (downtown core)

4th Avenue north of Victoria Street

Battle Street between 5th Avenue and Lee Road

All residential streets around the Guerin Creek area.

The two men killed in Sunday’s collision were Thompson Rivers University international students.

