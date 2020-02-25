Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey. (RCMP photo)

Kamloops RCMP look for man who may have been heading to 100 Mile House

Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey was planning to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend

Kamloops RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey.

He was last known to be in Kamloops on Feb. 21 and his plan at that time was to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend. He never arrived at the friend’s residence.

Kobzey is described as caucasian, 58-years-old, 5’ 8 tall, weighing 170 lbs with brown/greying hair (salt and pepper), unkown facial hair and glasses.

If you have seen Rudy Kobzey or know of his whereabouts, please contact your local RCMP Detachment (file number 2020-5963).

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated
Next story
Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP look for man who may have been heading to 100 Mile House

Rudolph “Rudy” Kobzey was planning to head to 100 Mile House to visit a friend

Tatla Lake area residents share generosity at Valentine’s Day fundraiser

The money raised will go toward purchasing emergency medical equipment

Williams Lake Stampede poster contest winner unveiled at dinner, dance and auction

Amy Piquette was named the poster winner of the 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede

EnGold acquires property option in Lac la Hache

The Tam Property comprises 875 hectares of mineral claims

School District 27 staff eyes disposal of several district-owned properties

McLeese Lake and Bridge Lake schools could be on the market

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

Most Read