Kamloops Mounties investigating stabbing at Pioneer Park

A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

  • Apr. 11, 2022 11:10 a.m.
  • News

~Kamloops This Week

A man was stabbed at Pioneer Park in Kamloops this past Friday night (April 8).

Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said a group of youths came running up from the beach to police officers in the parking lot of the park to report the stabbing at 9:05 p.m.

“Officers attended an area and located numerous intoxicated youths and a man with injuries consistent to be being struck by a sharp object,” said Const. Evelyn.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a man in a ski mask and blue shirt, as well as a Caucasian woman with brown hair who was dressed in a ghillie suit, were throwing eggs at the crowd. The victim allegedly confronted the pair and was attacked. The couple then fled westbound.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-11424.

