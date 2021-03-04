(File photo)

(File photo)

Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

  • Mar. 4, 2021 12:52 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Another Kamloops Mountie has been injured during an arrest.

The latest incident occurred on Monday, March 1, at about 12:40 p.m., when a call for police to help deal with a woman who was refusing to leave an address on the West Trans-Canada Highway.

Police were told the woman was being aggressive.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said officers arrived and spoke with the woman, who continued to refuse to leave.

“She was placed under arrest and allegedly resisted, biting one of the officers,” Evelyn said. “The officer suffered minor injury, but is expected to recover fully.”

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and released with a court date related to potential charges, including one for assaulting a police officer.

The incident was the latest in a string of events in which officers have been injured in the line of duty.

Two recent notable incidents include:

• On Jan. 19, a Mountie was punched several times during an arrest of a man at a business on West Columbia Street in Sahali.

• On Oct. 7, 2020, Three Kamloops Mounties were injured while apprehending a man alleged to have assaulted and sexually assaulted a woman before leading police on a chase from Sahali to North Kamloops. One officer was injured in a motor-vehicle crash after the suspect’s vehicle side-swiped an RCMP cruiser, while a second officer sustained an arm injury while taking evasive action to avoid being struck by the vehicle. A third officer suffered an arm injury while arresting the suspect.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

READ MORE: 1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer was on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes: U.S. prosecutors
Next story
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Just Posted

The City of Williams Lake is asking for public feedback on whether it should explore the opportunity to host a Greater Metro Hockey League team in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake GMHL expansion questions, concerns, to be discussed later this month

If approved, the team would begin play in the fall of 2021

A string made of deer hide was cut by Tl’etinqox elder Melanie Bobby (centre) to mark the grand opening of Chilcotin River Trading Wednesday, March 3. (Chilcotin River Trading Facebook photo)
Chief and council celebrate multi-million-dollar gas bar opening at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Chilcotin River Trading opened its doors Feb. 26, 2021

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: The doctor is in the house

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler was born and raised in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Trail Riders Arena is slated to have a new roof installed this spring after funding from the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Trail Riders Arena, stable stalls, to get new roof at Stampede Grounds

Some of the stalls currently aren’t able to be rented out due to leaks in the roof

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
43 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

368 cases in the region remain active

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Most Read