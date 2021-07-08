Gary Hill and BCLC interim president and CEO Linda Cavanaugh (BCLC)

Kamloops, B.C., man splits $70M jackpot with Ontario winner

Semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest multi-millionaire

A semi-retired trucker is British Columbia’s newest millionaire, after he claimed a $35-million winning ticket.

Gary Hill, who’s 61 and lives in Kamloops, chose all seven numbers correctly in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

He will split the jackpot with a Toronto-area winner.

Hill says he collapsed on his bed and cried for 15 minutes when he found out, then promptly called his mom to share the news.

He says he wants to use his winnings to travel to Denmark and give some money to family.

The jackpot kept building for weeks until the June 22 draw.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Previous story
OUR HOMETOWN: Esket women honoured with child care excellence awards from province
Next story
Jody Wilson-Raybould not seeking re-election, blasts ‘toxic and ineffective’ Parliament

Just Posted

Myrtle Johnson of Esketemc has been awarded a 2021 Child Care Award of Excellence by the Ministry of Children and Family Development. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Esket women honoured with child care excellence awards from province

This photo looking toward the McKinley Lake fire east of Horsefly was taken from the Black Creek Road at about 3:30 p.m. June 30. (Vikki Elzinga photo)
McKinley Lake, Churn Creek and Big Stick fires keep crews busy

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save off Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov during second period Game 3 Stanley Cup finals action in Montreal, Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
City invites residents to cheer on Canadiens, Price, at Gibraltar Room for game five of Stanley Cup finals

Smoke from a controlled burn at Deka Lake. (Montana Forster photo - submitted).
Deka Lake residents can return home