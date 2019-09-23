Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. On Monday, Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames ruled Sagmoen gave statements to RCMP in a video interview of his own free will. His lawyer had been seeking to have the interview deemed inadmissible. (Caitlin Clow - Black Press)

The Crown has scored a small victory in the case of Curtis Sagmoen.

Justice Alison Beames ruled Monday morning that statements the accused made in police interviews will be admissible in trial proper.

Defence lawyer Lisa Helps had been seeking to have her client’s statements deemed inadmissible.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Beames ruled Monday that Sagmoen’s statements were made of his own free will, and not coerced by police investigation techniques.

Sagmoen has been accused of threatening a sex worker at gunpoint while wearing a mask in a 2017 incident. The video interviews with RCMP were conducted on Sept. 5 and 6, 2017, shortly after Sagmoen’s arrest.

He pleaded not guilty to five charges on Sept. 9, which included uttering threats, careless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, concealing his face and possession of a controlled substance.

