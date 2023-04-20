‘Just be kind, show love’: Daytime vigil honours teen fatally stabbed on Surrey bus

Holly Indridson speaking to the media at the celebration of life on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for her son Ethan Bespflug. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns) Family and friends gathered at Holland Park for Ethan Bespflug’s Celebration of Life in Surrey on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns) Holly Indridson, centre, at the celebration of life on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for her son Ethan Bespflug. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns) Friends of Ethan Bespflug shared stories about him at his Celebration of Life in Holland Park in Surrey on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns) Holly Indridson speaking to the media at the celebration of life on Thursday, April 20, 2023 for her son Ethan Bespflug. Bespflug was stabbed to death on a Surrey bus on April 17, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Roughly 100 people gathered at Holland Park in Whalley on Thursday afternoon to pay their respects to Ethan Bespflug, the teen who was stabbed to death April 11 while riding on public transit in Surrey.

Barry Slocombe, the funeral celebrant at the “informal” celebration of life, noted that Ethan liked gemstones, rocks and exploring the Great Outdoors.

The gathering heard from family and friends.

“I don’t have much to say because I feel like basically my whole being is gone, my soul is gone with Ethan,” said Holly Indridson, his mother. “He was the most gentle, kind, polite soul, he was so thoughtful, he paved the way for his brothers and sisters. He set such a good example of how to live life and how you should be, helping others and helping strangers.

“Just that morning he was helping his sister learn how to ride a bike.

“I just hope his memory carries on and there’s change,” she said, “and that people can learn from these kinds of acts. Just be kind, show love.”

Kaiden Mintenko, 20, of Burnaby is charged with second-degree murder. His next appearance in Surrey provincial court is set for May 8.

“It’s sad, it’s unfortunate, it’s tragic,” Melissa Dion, a family friend, told the Now-Leader.

