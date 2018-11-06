Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Ballots are slowly rolling in to Elections BC and so far, the amount of packages received has been dismal.

As of Tuesday, just 1.4 per cent or approximately 33,000 of the ballot packages sent to the more than 3.2 million registered voters in B.C. have been returned.

That’s compared to previous mail-in ballots that saw as high as 50 per cent voter turnout for the Harmonized Sales Tax referendum, and about the same for the Metro Vancouver Transportation and Transit Plebiscite vote.

Residents across the province have until Nov. 30 to choose either to remain with the first-past-the-post system or transition to proportional representation. Voters will also select which type of PR they prefer – dual member proportional, mixed member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

The referendum will be the third such vote in 18 years. In 2005, 57 per cent of voters chose PR and in 2009 only 39 per cent of voters were in favour; in order to change the system, a minimum of 60 per cent is required.

If you did not receive your ballot package from Elections BC, you have until midnight on Nov. 23 to request a package at elections.bc.ca/ovr by calling 1-800-661-8683 or in person at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office. For locations click here.

