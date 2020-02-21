A jury trial began in B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 19 regarding a shooting in March 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jury trial underway regarding March 2019 shooting in Williams Lake

A B.C. Supreme Court jury will determine the fate of a woman charged in a shooting last March in Williams Lake.

Randi Saunders, 29, faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of loaded/unloaded prohibited firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited or non-restricted firearm without a license.

She was arrested on March 2, 2019 by RCMP who responded to a shooting at 1177 Third Avenue North at around 6:18 p.m.

Another woman at the scene was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries from being shot.

The jury is comprised of seven women and five men, selected on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Before the trial began Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church went over some principles for jury members.

“You will decide this case solely on the evidence presented here,” Church said, adding the jury becomes the exclusive judges of the evidence while the judge must uphold the law.

Church reminded the jury of its legal responsibility toward confidentiality and said while people will be ‘naturally interested,’ jury members must not discuss what happened in the court while the trial is underway.

Crown Counsel Julie Dufour told the court she planned to bring forward 13 witnesses.

There is a publication ban in place preventing media from reporting on any evidence presented during the trial.

It is expected the trial will last five days and will end with the jury making its deliberation.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

Just Posted

Jury trial underway regarding March 2019 shooting in Williams Lake

A B.C. Supreme Court jury will determine the fate of a woman… Continue reading

Upwards of 200 people take part in first 150 Mile Elementary Family Ice Fishing Derby

“The public support was more than we could have imagined,” she said.

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Busy end of the week for the lakecity

The Chilcotin Road’s 9th Annual Ladies Night is this Friday along with a handful of concerts

Mother Sun performing live at arts centre Friday night

A psychedelic sound fresh from Kamloops will make its lakecity debut on Friday, Feb. 21

UPDATE: One dead after multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on Highway 97

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Petition seeks to remove local police department from Lindsay Buziak murder case

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read