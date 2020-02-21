Jury trial underway regarding March 2019 shooting in Williams Lake

A jury trial began in B.C. Supreme Court in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Feb. 19 regarding a shooting in March 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A B.C. Supreme Court jury will determine the fate of a woman charged in a shooting last March in Williams Lake.

Randi Saunders, 29, faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of loaded/unloaded prohibited firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited or non-restricted firearm without a license.

She was arrested on March 2, 2019 by RCMP who responded to a shooting at 1177 Third Avenue North at around 6:18 p.m.

Another woman at the scene was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries from being shot.

The jury is comprised of seven women and five men, selected on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Before the trial began Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Marguerite Church went over some principles for jury members.

“You will decide this case solely on the evidence presented here,” Church said, adding the jury becomes the exclusive judges of the evidence while the judge must uphold the law.

Church reminded the jury of its legal responsibility toward confidentiality and said while people will be ‘naturally interested,’ jury members must not discuss what happened in the court while the trial is underway.

Crown Counsel Julie Dufour told the court she planned to bring forward 13 witnesses.

There is a publication ban in place preventing media from reporting on any evidence presented during the trial.

It is expected the trial will last five days and will end with the jury making its deliberation.



