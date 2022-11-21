Wolfe Road was blocked off Dec. 19, 2018 while RCMP investigated suspicious murder. (100 MIle House Free Press file photo)

Jury selection underway in Williams Lake for second degree murder trial of Lone Butte man

Paul DeCoffe faces one count of second degree murder in 2018 death of Wayne Seterengen

Jury selection is expected to take place Monday, Nov. 21 in Williams Lake Supreme Court for a second degree murder trial.

Paul Joseph DeCoffe, 66, is charged with one count of second degree murder in connection with the death of Wayne Seterengen in Dec. 19, 2018.

100 Mile RCMP arrived at a residence on Wolfe Road in the Horse Lake area at 11:35 p.m.that evening and found Seterengen, 49, dead inside.

As the death was considered suspicious, the North District Major Crime Unit was called in to assist and conduct the investigation.

St.-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP, said it was an isolated incident with no links to gangs or the illegal drug trade and there is no evidence the general public was at risk during the investigation.

DeCoffe, a resident of Lone Butte, was charged in October 2020.

READ MORE: 100 Mile House RCMP investigate suspicious death in Horse Lake


BC Supreme Court

