‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

People who have already had COVID-19 may not need their second booster shot of the vaccine, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (March 22).

“The jury is still out but more and more it is looking like they get a really strong booster effect from a single dose,” Henry said.

“A second booster may not be necessary.”

She said that the National Committee on Immunization, which sets guidelines for all of Canada, is looking at the question this week.

“They have the opportunity to look at data from many different parts of the world and this is a question that many people have been asking,” she said.

“It does look really great that many people who have been affected before have a really strong response to a single dose and may not need a booster.”

B.C.’s immunization plan has the second vaccine dose delayed for up to four months for most people in order to get all B.C. adults their first shot by July. As of Monday afternoon, 539,408 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in B.C.

Most Read