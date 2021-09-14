Jury finds Kyle Gilpin guilty of manslaughter in 2018 Tsideldel homicide

Kyle Gilpin has been convicted of manslaughter in Williams Lake Supreme Court. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A jury has found Kyle Gilpin guilty of one charge of manslaughter in the case of a homicide at Tsideldel First Nation on Oct. 19, 2018.

Gilpin was found not guilty in a second charge of attempting to obstruct justice and uttering threats.

The jury trial commenced in Williams Lake Supreme Court on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 and finished with the jury making its decision on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Originally Gilpin was charged with second degree murder.

A court date will be set some time in November 2021 in Williams Lake Supreme Court to fix a date for sentencing.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtWilliams Lake