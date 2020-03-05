Jury dismissed after mistrial declared in shooting case

A jury trial in Williams Lake Supreme Court ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, Feb. 25, because the five allocated days was not enough time to hear all the evidence.
Randi Saunders, who is charged in connection with a 2019 shooting in the lakecity, will have a new 10-day trial scheduled to begin Sept. 28, 2020.
Saunders, 29, faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of loaded/unloaded prohibited firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited or non-restricted firearm without a license.
She was arrested on March 2, 2019 by RCMP who responded to a shooting at 1177 Third Avenue North at around 6:18 p.m.
Another woman at the scene was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries from being shot.
Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed that a mistrial is declared by the court when circumstance demand.
