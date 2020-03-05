A mistrial was declared in the case of Randi Saunders who is charged in a March 2019 shooting after there was not enough time to hear all the evidence. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Jury dismissed after mistrial declared in shooting case

A new 10-day trial will be held in September 2020 in Williams Lake

A jury trial in Williams Lake Supreme Court ended in a mistrial on Tuesday, Feb. 25, because the five allocated days was not enough time to hear all the evidence.

Randi Saunders, who is charged in connection with a 2019 shooting in the lakecity, will have a new 10-day trial scheduled to begin Sept. 28, 2020.

Saunders, 29, faces two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of loaded/unloaded prohibited firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited or non-restricted firearm without a license.

She was arrested on March 2, 2019 by RCMP who responded to a shooting at 1177 Third Avenue North at around 6:18 p.m.

Another woman at the scene was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries from being shot.

Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service, confirmed that a mistrial is declared by the court when circumstance demand.


Jury dismissed after mistrial declared in shooting case

