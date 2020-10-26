Juniper Road intersection being deactivated in South Quesnel

Traffic can no longer enter or exit Highway 97 at Juniper Road in a move to improve road safety

This Google Maps screenshot shows the Highway 97 intersection at Juniper Road that is being deactivated in South Quesnel. (Google Maps screenshot)

The provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is deactivating the Highway 97/Juniper Road intersection today (Monday, Oct. 26).

The move is being done to improve safety at the intersection, which is in the area of Motherlode Wash.

“Analysis by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure determined the current configuration of the intersection, combined with the significant volumes of commercial traffic, contributes to a collision rate on Highway 97 that is higher than the provincial average,” states a news release from MOTI.

Once deactivated, traffic on Highway 97 will no longer be able to exit the highway at this location, and traffic on Juniper Road will no longer be able to access Highway 97. Instead, traffic will be redirected to the adjacent Highway 97 intersections at Quesnel-Hydraulic Road or Larch Avenue.

“Juniper Road and the adjacent business accesses will not be impacted by this intersection deactivation,” according to MOTI.

MOTI says changeable message signs will be placed on the roads advising people of the deactivation, and up-to-date highway travel information will be posted on @DriveBC on Twitter.

The planned deactivation of this intersection was announced in early March.

