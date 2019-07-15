(Black Press Media files)

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Homes sales dropped by 11.8 per cent this June, compared to the same month the year prior, a B.C. Real Estate Association report said.

In a report released Monday, the association found that 6,960 home sales were recorded in June, down from 7,889 last year.

Some of the biggest drops were in the South Okanagan, which saw a year decline of 23.5 per cent in sales, Kamloops with a decline of 20.1 per cent and Vancouver Island with a decline of 17.1 per cent. Greater Vancouver saw a drop of 15 per cent, while the Fraser Valley saw a drop of 9.9 per cent.

Association deputy chief economist Brendon Ogmundson attributed the dip in home sales to a static qualifying rate for mortgages, which offset the drop in mortgage rates to just under three per cent.

Home prices also dropped by four per cent across B.C., with the average price of a home in the province declining from $716,045 in June 2018 to $687,584 this June.

The biggest drop was seen in Greater Vancouver, where the average home price dipped below a million dollars to $980,635, and the South Okanagan, which saw a decline of 4.6 per cent to $422,824.

The Fraser Valley saw a moderate dip of 1.6 per cent, down to $741,786.

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Go back to your ‘broken and crime infested’ homes, Trump tells congresswomen of colour

Just Posted

Collaboration, love of community grows Williams Lake Harvest Fair

Meet the women behind the fair: Tammy Tugnum and Leslea Destree

All Chilcotin residents impacted by flooding now have access from properties

Community meeting with CRD reps planned for July 20 at Big Creek Community Hall

Prince George trio to perform at Boitanio Park

Songwriters from Prince George will perform including Noami Kavka, Danny Bell, Saltwater Hank

Calls for TRU to enhance nursing program heard at Envision TRU consultation

Twenty people shared their concerns with TRU at a public meeting at Pioneer Complex

RANCH MUSINGS: We are at the mercy of the weather

Short of feeling powerless about our situation with the now overabundance of rain, what can we do?

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Video captures driver narrowly avoiding hitting Granfondo cyclists in Okanagan

“I’m just glad that everything aligned enough and no one got hurt,” said Shaun Siebert

NATO secretary general meets Trudeau in Canada, amid Russia, U.S.-Iran tensions

Trump has called the organization an outdated body

Canadian officials flagged 900 food items from China with ‘problems’ over 2 years

The scrutiny of agricultural goods has been central to a diplomatic dispute between Canada and China

Gasoline companies to speak at public inquiry into B.C. pump prices

Premier John Horgan ordered the inquiry in May when prices at the pump reached $1.70 a litre

When the hospital becomes home: B.C. girl, 7, has spent a third of her life in pediatric unit

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Loved ones of Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh mourn after terrorist attack

She moved back to Somalia last year in an effort to tell positive stories of her home country

Marathon votes, high stress work is going to kill someone, say some MPs

Some resort to wearing diapers to help get them through all-night votes

Most Read