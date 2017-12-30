June: Highway 20 washout sweeps man over embankment

A look back at some of our stories from June, 2017

June 2

White earns big payday at Cloverdale Rodeo

The beloved May Long weekend tradition, the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair was a lucrative one for former Williams Lake resident and professional barrel racer Kirsty White.

White, who now lives in Big Valley, Alta., hauled in $24,300 and finished first in ladies’ barrel racing at the event, in front of 21,000 rodeo fans jam-packed into the recently-revamped Stetson Bowl.

June 7

Manslaughter trial underway in Supreme Court

A manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price was scheduled to get underway in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Guy Smith, 56, faced one count of manslaughter and one count of interference with a dead body. Due to the summer’s wildfires the trial was adjourned in July and is expected to resume on Feb. 26, 2018.

June 9

Tl’esqox First Nation hosts inspirational The Revenant actor

Actor Duane Howard visited Tl’esqox First Nation to give inspirational talks. Howard is renown for his role as the lead native warrior Elk Dog in the Academy-award winning film The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Howard described DiCaprio as “a good” guy. “He was great to work with, really humble, open-minded.”

June 9

Museum move underway

Physically moving contents of the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin to the Tourism Discovery Centre (TDC) got underway Wednesday morning under the direction of a conservation company from Surrey.

In May the city sold the land the museum sits on to make way for a new 72-bed residential care centre and the building needs to be vacant for demolition by July 4.

June 9

Pinchbeck to compete at junior rodeo nationals

A young Williams Lake cowboy is headed to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the U.S.

Conway Pinchbeck, 13, will test his strength and skill chute dogging in Lebanon, Tennessee, for the event, which runs from June 16-19.

He qualified in Williams Lake at the BC High School Rodeo Association Junior Provincials after posting three solid go rounds.

June 14

Fire danger rating extreme for Chilcotin

The Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) and Wildfire Management Branch (WMB) weather stations report the fire danger rating has moved to extreme near Middle Lake in the west Chilcotin.

It’s the first extreme rating for the season in the region.

June 16

Community rallies for Chase Lamont

It has been a long journey for little Chase Lamont, but one made easier thanks to the support of the community of Williams Lake.

“I can’t believe what Williams Lake is doing, just rallying for Chase. It’s pretty amazing. When you’re on the other side of it, it’s overwhelming, in a good way,” said Chase’s mom, Shanna Stangoe.

June 21

Washout sweeps man over embankment

The main artery to the Cariboo Chilcotin was severed this week when a washout claimed about 150 metres of Highway 20 just west of the Sheep Creek Bridge early Monday morning. Denis Pelchat, 61, who was headed west for work was lucky to have escaped with his life after his vehicle was swept up in the torrent at 3 a.m.

June 23

Dr. Magnowski celebrates 30 years as a vet

Visitors were streaming in all day last Friday to help Dr. Doug Magnowski celebrate 30 years as a veterinarian in Williams Lake.

June 28

91st annual Stampede ready to ride

Excitement is mounting for the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede, which is ready to hit the ground running Thursday night. President Tim Rolph said the fact it is Canada’s 150th birthday and that the Stampede has been there for 91 of those years is “pretty cool.”

June 28

Emergency crews respond to Xeni Gwet’in Wagon trip accident

Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip participants and supporters gathered for a healing circle Tuesday evening at a Farwell Canyon campsite to support each other after a runaway with one of the horse-drawn wagons earlier that day sent four women to hospital and claimed the life of one horse.

With hoodoos in the background and the Chilcotin River running below them, community members along with social workers and counsellors stood looking shaken but strengthened by coming together.

June 28

Campfire ban goes into effect

As of noon, June 29 a partial fire ban took effect in the Cariboo. Campfires were banned in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District west of the Fraser River and also throughout Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park.

The use of tiki torches and chimineas was also banned in these areas as of noon on June 29.

June 30

Arriving in style

Anaham Riders made their way to the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede Wednesday along Highway 20 after being granted permission to pass through the washout site, west of the Sheep Creek Bridge. Youth on bikes and riders on horseback made the trek through sweltering heat throughout the past week.

June 30

Canada Day celebrations in Boitanio Park

The Canada Day celebrations in Boitanio Park will have a little more festive atmosphere this year thanks to the efforts of a group of Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus Grade 7 students who visited the Potato House Tuesday.