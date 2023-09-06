Jordell Sellars pleads guilty to four charges from 2022 Stampede shooting

A tenatative date of Oct. 25 for sentencing has been reserved

A shooting in the final moments of the Williams Lake Stampede on July 3, 2022 resulted in injuries for one bystander attempting to get others to safety. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi - Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Jordell Anthony Sellars, 34, has pleaded guilty to four lesser charges in connection to a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede in 2022.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, Sellars was arrested on scene shortly after a man was shot twice and a woman shot once near the grandstands as the final bull riding event got underway at the Stampede.

Sellars, who has remained in custody since his arrest, appeared by video along with Crown and defence lawyers in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Sept. 6.BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed Sellars entered guilty pleas for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a loaded restricted firearm without proper authorization or licensing.

Crown also accepted a plea to the lesser offence of reckless discharge of a firearm contrary to section 244.2(1), McLaughlin said.

Originally Sellars faced one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharge of a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, one count possession of a firearm without a licence or registration and one count of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

McLaughlin noted a tentative sentencing date of Oct. 25 has been set and defence has requested an updated Gladue report for the purposes of sentencing.

A Gladue report is a type of pre-sentencing and bail hearing report that a Canadian court can request when considering sentencing an offender of First Nations background.

If the Gladue report is not ready in time the sentencing date may be moved, McLaughlin said.

During the Aug. 15, 2023 city council meeting, Williams Lake Stampede president Court Smith told council this year’s Stampede had no incidents “whatsoever” either in the rodeo or the entertainment areas.

“We worked very closely with the RCMP and Staff Sgt. Brad McKinnon,” Smith said. “He did a great job of keeping us up to date.”

Smith said as a result of the shooting in 2022, the Stampede Association had a sophisticated camera system installed to look after the safety of all guests and volunteers.

