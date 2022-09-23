Johnny Depp is dating one of his defamation trial lawyers

Reports say Depp is dating an attorney who represented him in the U.K. trial that he didn’t win. Her name is Joelle Rich. Rich is currently in the process of getting divorced. While she did not represent Depp in the Virginia trial against Amber Heard, she was present in the courtroom. Many people speculated Depp was dating his other attorney, Camille Vasquez, which he was apparently not. Vasquez also went as far as to call that assumption “sexist.”

For more videos like these HERE

Joelle Rich, who is a lawyer in the U.K., is currently in the process of getting divorced. She shares two kids with her estranged husband. According to her bio, she “works to defend [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online and on social media.” She also claims to have “particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdaysEntertainment

Previous story
Premier, ministers meet with Tsilhqot’in National Government on title lands
Next story
‘No place will take her’: No help for B.C. senior in “life or limb” condition

Just Posted

There will be a Take Back the Night event in Williams Lake on Friday, Sept. 23 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Purple House, 624 Oliver Street. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
Take Back the Night event taking place Friday, Sept. 23 in Williams Lake

Viacheslav, 33, and his wife, Oleksandra, 32, arrived in the South Cariboo with their two young daughters earlier this month. (Photo courtesy Melissa Hermiston)
Family flees Ukraine to start new life in South Cariboo

100 Mile House Wranglers Curtis Roorda and Tyler Smoluk maneuver for control of the puck during Sunday’s game with the North Okanagan Knights. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers defeat North Okanagan Knights on the weekend

Surplus furniture and props will be available for purchase at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society yard sale Sept. 24. (Photo submitted)
Coming events in Williams Lake