Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Joffre Lakes Provincial Park to stay open over Labour Day weekend

It will then be inaccessible starting Sept. 5 as the province, Lil’wat Nation have ongoing talks

After talks between the provincial government and the Lil’wat First Nation, Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain open over the Labour Day long weekend.

The reopening has the support of all parties, according to a release Friday (Sept. 1) from the Environment and Climate Change Ministry, the Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Ministry and the Lil’wat Nation.

The park will then be inaccessible beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5 as talks continue.

“The Lil’wat Nation has been the steward of this important place since time immemorial and it is important to provide our Nations the opportunity to use this land as they always have,” said Lil’wat Chief Dean Nelson.

Nelson said the conversations with the province over the coming weeks will work to support reconciliation and the Nation’s long-term interests in the area.

The news comes after the Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations released a statement Aug. 23 that it would be shutting down access to the park for more than a month. It was set to reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

READ MORE: First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

The Nations said they were asserting their title and rights to shared unceded territory to take time to harvest and gather resources.

Enviroment and Climate Change Strategy Minister George Heyman said as the conversations continue, the provincial government is “optimistic” a solution can be met.

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin said the “work of reconciliation challenges us all to find new approaches to our relationships with First Nations.”

Since December 2018, Lil’wat and BC Parks have been working together on park- and visitor-use management.

As a result of the growing number of visitors, the Lil’wat have developed a collaborative relationship with the province to develop the Joffre Lakes Park 2019 Visitor Use Management Action Plan “to ensure the natural resources and Indigenous cultural values of the park are protected while continuing to provide recreation opportunities for visitors of all abilities.”

– With files from the Canadian Press

BC governmentBC ParksFirst NationsIndigenousProvincial Government

Previous story
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.
Next story
Williams Lake overdose awareness event aims at supporting community

Just Posted

Immediate action must be taken to reduce toxic drug risks in vulnerable First Nations communities, according to Dr. Nel Wieman, Acting Chief Medical Officer for the First Nations Health Authority. (Photo provided by the FNHA)
Overdose Awareness Day underscores crippling crisis in northern B.C.

Barkerville hosts their annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival each September. (Thomas Drasdauskis photo)
Mid-Summer Moon Festival is Asian harvest fête in Barkerville

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society members and actors Chris Armstrong, from left, and Jasmine Lyons host a table in Boitanio Park for the final Performances in the Park of the summer on Aug. 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre rolling into theatre season

A row of fish prints hang to dry at the Horsefly River Salmon Festival on Sept. 10, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
EVENT GUIDE: Competition pow wow, Harvest Fair and Horsefly River Salmon Festival coming up