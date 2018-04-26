Vantage Living’s construction of the new Cariboo Place in downtown Williams Lake is underway and on Monday, April 30 the company will host community meetings with various representatives. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Looking for a job?

Well there may be something for you at the upcoming community engagement sessions taking place in Williams Lake about possible employment at Vantage Living Inc.’s new 72-care bed facility Cariboo Place presently under construction on Fourth Avenue North, slated to open in January 2019.

There will be two sessions on Monday, April 20 at the Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street in the former Fields Store from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

Representatives from Thompson Rivers University, College of New Caledonia and WorkBC will be on hand to answer questions regarding programs and their requirements.

“Cariboo Place will provide employment opportunities for 61 regular employees and casual employees,” said Darlene Haslock, chief operations officer of Vantage Living Inc.

Community engagement sessions will also be held in 100 Mile House on Tuesday, May 1 at the WorkBC services centre on Alpine Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Under contractor Kasper Development Corporation, several local subcontractors are working on the construction project.

Read More: Construction begins on Cariboo Place

Previous story
Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools
Next story
Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Just Posted

Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

New construction in town

Osprey rebuild their nest at Scout Island

EMBC hosts spring hazard readiness meeting in Williams Lake

Around 100 people attended a meeting to hear first hand from various government agencies

Prescribed burns to take place near Alkali

Series of burns intended to help restore grassland ecosystems

Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters will not seek re-election

Laurie Walters is the third city councillor, along with the mayor, to announce her intentions for the fall election

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case

Comedian convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

B.C. legislates recreational marijuana sales

Age limit 19, province retains wholesale cannabis monopoly

COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff second-round predictions

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins continue their quest for their third straight Stanley Cup

B.C. seeks court ruling on new pipeline regulations

Province wants to require permits for any new bitumen transport

Pilot likely affected by ‘spatial disorientation’ in plane crash that killed former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice

The TSB will announce its findings and the Capital News will follow.

Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond to lead university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Most Read