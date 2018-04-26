Job information meetings slated for new care-bed facility

Anyone interested in working at Cariboo Place is encouraged to attend upcoming community meetings in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Vantage Living’s construction of the new Cariboo Place in downtown Williams Lake is underway and on Monday, April 30 the company will host community meetings with various representatives. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Looking for a job?

Well there may be something for you at the upcoming community engagement sessions taking place in Williams Lake about possible employment at Vantage Living Inc.’s new 72-care bed facility Cariboo Place presently under construction on Fourth Avenue North, slated to open in January 2019.

There will be two sessions on Monday, April 20 at the Cariboo Community Church on Oliver Street in the former Fields Store from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.

Representatives from Thompson Rivers University, College of New Caledonia and WorkBC will be on hand to answer questions regarding programs and their requirements.

“Cariboo Place will provide employment opportunities for 61 regular employees and casual employees,” said Darlene Haslock, chief operations officer of Vantage Living Inc.

Community engagement sessions will also be held in 100 Mile House on Tuesday, May 1 at the WorkBC services centre on Alpine Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Under contractor Kasper Development Corporation, several local subcontractors are working on the construction project.