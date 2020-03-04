Jepson Petroleum Ltd. in Williams Lake Brett Harry (left) and operations manager Terry Lillico learned Tuesday, March 3, their company has been ranked third for its used oil and antifreeze return collection facility. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Jepson Petroleum ranks third provincially for return collection facility in Williams Lake

Quesnel Jepson Petroleum Ltd. ranked sixth, Castle Fuels in 100 Mile House ranked 10th

Jepson Petroleum Ltd. in Williams Lake has ranked third in the province in a new recognition program by the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

Jepson Petroleum Ltd. in Quesnel was ranked sixth. Castle Fuels in 100 Mile House was ranked 10th.

The criteria of the top collectors award program is to recognize registered return collection (RCF) facilities in three areas: the total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers; total number of years participating in the return collection facilities program and demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

Jepson Petroleum Ltd. operations manager Terry Lillico has been with the company in Williams Lake for 18 years and said they have been providing a place for people to participate in disposing of and recycling petroleum products for a long time.

“We are fairly efficient at it and I think the community wants to do the right thing when given an opportunity,” Lillico told the Tribune, noting they have two sitesone on Gill Road and one at Collier Place.

Most of the products are coming from contractors, Lillico said, adding it’s a convenient spot at the Gill Road location and many contractors fuel up there.

“They can get the products off their property by brining it here,” he added.

Dave Lawes, executive director of BCUOMA, said the they are extremely proud of the 30 B.C. used oil recycling facilities that received the ‘Top Collector’ award.

“They all took the necessary steps to ensure that their used oil recycling infrastructures are easy to use, convenient and environmentally friendly,” Dawes said in a press release.

“Many of the organizations applied for and received RCF infrastructure grants, which provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers.”

The top collectors award program was launched to thank the dedicated RCF operators for participating in the program, and to create enthusiasm amongst the RCF staff for doing what can sometimes be a messy job, he added.

CRD chair Margo Wagner said it is ‘fantastic’ to see Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House locations all in the top ten.

‘This indicates residents in these communities are taking responsibility of used oil, used oil filters, and used oil containers by dropping them off to be recycled,” Wagner said.

“Hats off to the operators of Jepson Petroleum (Williams Lake and Quesnel) and Castle Fuels (100 Mile House) for participating in the B.C. Used Oil program and providing this valuable service to their communities.”

Wagner said many communities in B.C. lack drop-off locations for used oil and oil products and the region is fortunate to have ‘great private participation.’

Recycling

