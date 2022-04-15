Jayson Gilbert pleads guilty to second degree murder in 2019 homicide

A body is recovered from the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jayson Gilbert pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Branton Regner whose body was found in the Fraser River in August 2019 near the Sheep Creek Bridge. Photo submitted

Jayson Gilbert has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second degree murder in the death of Branton Regner near Williams Lake almost three years ago.

Gilbert and Michael Drynock were originally charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in relation to an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 where two people were thrown into the Fraser River.

On Friday, April 9, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, Gilbert pleaded guilty to second degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

His sentencing will be on June 30, 2022 in Vancouver.

Drynock’s trial began on Monday, April 11 in Vancouver for his charges in the case.

Regner, who was 34 at the time of his death was reported missing following the incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge, 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

His body was later recovered in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge, 26.3 km southwest of Williams Lake, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

The BC Prosecution Service formally charged Gilbert and Drynock on Sept. 18, 2019.

Gilbert was also charged with second degree murder in relation to the August 2019 shooting of Richard Duncan Jr. in Williams Lake.

On Aug. 6, 2019 Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

The victim, also known as Savage, was found severely injured outside of a residence and later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the Williams Lake Hospital, stated Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District at the time.

Duncan was 43 at the time of his death.

READ MORE: Jayson Gilbert charged in Williams Lake murder of Richard “Savage” Duncan More details in the Regner case are expected to be made public at sentencing.

READ MORE: Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake



