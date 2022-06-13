Janda Group sets spring 2023 target for 80 residential units at former Boitanio Mall

Construction is underway at the former Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake will see some relief in the current housing crunch by next spring thanks to the Janda Group.

The longtime owners of Boitanio Mall have set a target date of late spring 2023 to transform the building into an 80-residential unit building renamed Boitanio Living.

“As we step into the transformation of the former Boitanio Mall, our hope is to preserve the history and grow with the community as we add 80 newly built residential units to the development,” noted Janda Group in a news release on the project.

“We hope to provide much needed residency for the health care, mining and exploration, institutional and construction industries coming into the Cariboo and Williams Lake area.”

The development will continue to be mixed-use with national brands providing a balanced lifestyle for the residents and shoppers and designed with a mix of studios, and one- and two-bedroom units bolstered around an exclusive courtyard and amenity space for residents.

“At Janda Group, we’ve recognized the critical need for housing in the region and are thrilled to be seeing this project come to fruition. Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that we have been fortunate enough to engage and support with local contractors, Lauren Bros Construction, to bring our vision to light,” stated Janda Group.

“We are thrilled to break ground, and even though we are in an unprecedented construction market, we are scheduled to commence construction in the coming weeks, with a targeted completion of late spring 2023.”

City council unanimously approved a permit application by the Janda Group April 27, 2021 to redevelop the upper level of the mall, and thanked the owners for investing in Williams Lake.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake