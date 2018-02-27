Police arrest Jamie Bacon. (Black Press photo).

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

Jamie Bacon’s trial on the charge of counselling to commit murder has been adjourned to Sept. 4.

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

“Counsel for both parties agree there are a number of pre-trial applications that must be heard, and that a three-month period until the trial commencement date of April 2018 would not be sufficient to accommodate the hearing of those applications,” Wedge stated in her Jan. 31 reasons for judgment, posted Monday.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

READ ALSO: Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon on Surrey Six killings


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Williams Lake athletes join province’s best at BC Winter Games

Four Williams Lake athletes were among the elite during the weekend at the BC Winter Games.

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs near Williams Lake

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Ruth Lord is celebrating her 100th birthday this week

Friends and family are invited to an open house Tuesday, Feb 27 at Williams Lake Senior’s Village

Sunshine and mild temperatures for Williams Lake Monday

Above zero temperatures predicted for the work week

Wildfires and floods response survey available online

B.C. residents are being encouraged to provide feedback to an independent review of how last year’s wildfires and floods were handled.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

COLUMN: The lingering effects of bullying

Someone had reached out to make amends for what had happened

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

“That is scarier for me than anything else, as a Canadian,” Ujjal Dosanjh says

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies lose captain and Weatherby wins scoring title

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

Family killed by alleged ‘stalker’ in triple murder-suicide

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide north of Toronto, family says

Most Read