Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtEntertainmentOntariosexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: Grief and outrage at vigil for Langley shooting victims
Next story
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

Just Posted

Ricky Seelhof and her husband Chad run Woodjam Ranch in Horsefly, B.C. where they moved to in 2005. They were both originally born and raised in Saskatchewan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Home on the ranch

It’s going to be very busy in the coming days at the Williams Lake Stockyards, where the 64th Annual Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale is set to kick off Aug. 4. Pictured above, 4-H members take part in the inaugural Cariboo Classic Junior Steer and Heifer Show June3-5. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
64th annual 4-H Show and Sale this weekend in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Prospects, a U17 boys team, brought home silver after facing Terrace in Merritt for final game of the provincials held July 15-17. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Prospects take home silver from Provincials

Steve Forseth will be seeking a third term as CRD Area D director during the 2022 municipal election. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth to seek reelection