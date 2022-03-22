Jacob Borgford reported missing from 100 Mile House

RCMP are looking for any leads to his whereabouts or wellbeing

The 100 Mile House RCMP are looking for a missing Lone Butte man.

Jacob Borgford, 28, was last seen by his mother on Sunday, March 13 after he walked away from her residence. Borgford is a 5 foot 10 Caucasian man with a thin build and blonde hair. Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said Borgford is known to be quite transient and could be anywhere in the province, including the Lower Mainland.

“Family members and police are concerned for Jacob and would like him to contact police to verify his well being,” Nielsen said.

RCMP have determined the last time Borgford was seen was on March 16 near the Cariboo Regional District Library in 100 Mile House, the day before his mother reported him missing. He was seen with a short brunette pregnant woman and another man and was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue plaid pyjama pants and was carrying a backpack.

Nielsen is asking the public to refer to the photo of Borgford and contact RCMP if they have any information on his whereabouts via 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile HouseRCMP