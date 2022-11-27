A screenshot from a DriveBC highway camera of Highway 5 at Larson Hill on Nov. 27, 2022. (DriveBC)

A screenshot from a DriveBC highway camera of Highway 5 at Larson Hill on Nov. 27, 2022. (DriveBC)

Jackknifed semi closes Hwy 5

No estimated time of reopening

  • Nov. 27, 2022 10:20 a.m.
  • News

Highway 5 is closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.

DriveBC says the incident invloves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.

Assessments are underway.

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

car crashRoad conditions

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alphonso Davies scores Canadian men’s first-ever World Cup goal
Next story
Canada ends scoring drought at men’s World Cup but can’t hold off Croatia

Just Posted

FOREST INK: Value-added producers at Medieval Market in Williams Lake

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Should we take land out of direct food production?

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo Chilcotin with periods of heavy snow and high winds as indicated by the grey areas on the map. (Environment Canada image)
Special weather statement issued for Cariboo Chilcotin region

Pop-up banner image