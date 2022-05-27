A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

A new calf was discovered in J-pod on March 1. Researchers have since determined it’s a girl. (Courtesy Center for Whale Research)

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Whale research centre identifies sex of orca calf

J-pod’s newest member is a girl.

On May 26, Center for Whale Research staff encountered J-pod during a photo-ID and aerial observation survey. During this encounter, the team managed to capture photographs and drone footage of the pod’s youngest member, J59. From this, the team was able to determine the new calf is a girl.

“Having another female is good news for the southern residents; the population’s growth is largely limited by the number of reproductively aged females. While one calf won’t save the population, we hope that J59 can grow to adulthood and contribute to future generations of southern residents,” the centre said in a statement.

The new calf was discovered on March 1, but researchers weren’t able to determine her sex at that time.

READ MORE: New addition to B.C.’s southern resident orca family

ALSO READ: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Orca

Previous story
Police seek Vancouver woman for alleged child abduction

Just Posted

Jacinta D’Andrea is inviting everyone to participate in Go By Bike Week, May 30 to June 5. She said it’s an opportunity to make a difference in Williams Lake’s air quality, get some exercise and just have fun. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Park the car and use active transportation instead

The Lakers Car Club will host its Spring Round Up and Show and Shine this coming weekend following a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. (Tribune file photo)
Rev your engines, Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup returns May 28, 29

Richie Todd, 19, was killed in Williams Lake on Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
‘I hope anyone with information will come forward’: mother of 19-year-old Williams Lake homicide victim

Gerald Overton Sr. has called Williams Lake home since 1954 when his family moved to the area from the Okanagan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Mechanically inclined, dedicated to family