City of Williams Lake staff have tarped in an outdoor shelter in Boitanio Park for those who have no where to go during the day in Williams Lake. Daytime temperatures have been below zero during the day all week in the lakecity. (Photo submitted)

‘It’s the humane thing to do’; Muraca on providing a warm shelter for Williams Lake homeless

The shelter at Boitanio Park has been tarped in on three sides

A warming shelter is now set up in Boitanio Park and ready for anyone needing to get in from the cold.

The shelter, which is located near the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, has been tarped in on three sides by city staff. Portable heaters warm the area where there are several permanent picnic tables widely spaced out under the roof. A porta-potty has also been placed nearby at a cost of $50 per day for rental and cleaning.

Gary Muraca, director of municipal services, said setting up a warm place where street people can go is an ‘absolutely necessary’ thing to do as those without homes have no where to go due to building closures as a result of COVID-19.

Typical places where people would go, such as the arena and library, are closed the public and the daytime temperatures are cold and windy in Williams Lake. There is also no access to public washrooms anywhere in the city.

The Salvation Army, which usually serves breakfast and lunch in their building to dozens of people in need every day in Williams Lake, have been forced to cancel their breakfast program and only deliver their lunch program from their emergency services truck, rather than inside their building.

“I really do think it’s the humane thing to do,” said Muraca of providing the temporary day shelter.

The City has been criticized on social media for not promoting social distancing by putting up the shelter, since the Tribune wrote the first story Wednesday.

Muraca said one side of the shelter is open so that City bylaw officers and RCMP can ensure social distancing is occurring, and the shelter will be removed if those using the shelter can’t adhere to those directives.

“It will come done just as fast as it came up” if people are misbehaving, he said,

“We’re not trying to make everbody sick. We’re trying to keep them from getting sick out in the cold.”

Read More: Williams Lake to create daytime heated shelter for vulnerable during COVID-19

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supply-line disruptions could cause Canadian drug shortage
Next story
CN Rail notches record grain movement for March as it clears blockade backlog

Just Posted

‘It’s the humane thing to do’; Muraca on providing a warm shelter for Williams Lake homeless

The shelter at Boitanio Park has been tarped in on three sides

COVID-19: Interior Health orders closure of all fitness centres until May 30

The order is subject to revision, cancellation, or extension

Cariboo ranching pioneer Frank Armes inducted into BC Cowboy Hall of Fame

In 1931 Frank married Doreen Pollitt and they had four children; Bob, Gordon, Dorothy and Allan

Bella Coola Valley community working to address COVID-19 threat

Road closures not supported by province

FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

Company says they plan to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on a “one on one” basis

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

Money will help students cover living expenses, food, travel, portable computers

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

Most Read