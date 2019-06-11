(Wikimedia Commons)

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Long stretches of warm weather this spring and too few rainy days are raising alarms about drought across B.C.

Drought levels have been raised already for parts of the province and Dave Campbell, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre, says the current forecast points to drought conditions provincewide in the coming weeks.

Campbell says the snow pack levels from last winter are half of what they would normally be and between 55 per cent and 100 per cent of the snow pack that feeds many of the provincial waterways has already melted.

He says if the dry spell continues and spring rains don’t arrive soon, B.C. will start to experience increasing drought conditions by the end of June.

READ MORE: Wildfire smoke and drought conditions in May? Welcome to 2019

Last year, dry weather contributed to B.C.’s record wildfire season, with more than 2,100 fires consuming more than 13,000 square kilometres of forests, grasslands and property.

Richard Kennett, an owner of Bucky’s Sports Shop in Duncan says local fishing streams and salmon spawning waterways are already at low levels and he worries salmon will not be able to get to their spawning grounds this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents
Next story
Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Norbord’s 100 Mile location announces indefinite curtailment

More than 160 employees to be affected

Fundraising carnival for family of toddler with cancer

Bouncy castles, donkey cart rides, facepainting and more

Diabetes conference underway at TRU Williams Lake

Three Corners Health Services Society has switched the venue this year

UPDATE: Williams Lake RCMP respond to stabbing in Glendale area Saturday evening

Woman arrested in relation to incident

Suspects arrested after Shoppers Drug Mart robbery Monday afternoon

Two people are in custody

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Woman sees elderly gentleman counting a big stack of pre-paid cards and warns store staff

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

Most Read