BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

BC School Sports tournaments can now resume after a Feb. 3 decision from the Ministry of Education. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

‘It’s official’: BC School Sports gets green light to resume tournaments

The Ministry of Education initially prevented such events from happening, amid the pandemic

BC School Sports has received the green light to proceed with sports tournaments once again.

The announcement was made in a social media post on Thursday evening (Feb. 3) and came after weeks of conversations with the Ministry of Education.

“It’s official! School Sports Tournaments are back,” BC School Sports said in a Tweet.

“Thanks, everyone for your support this week and to the Ministry of Education and stakeholders for being open to constant dialogue this week to understand the issue.”

BC School Sports executive director, Jordan Abney, spoke to Black Press on Wednesday, saying that he remained “hopeful” tournaments would be back in action sooner than later.

READ MORE: BC School Sports ‘hopeful’ Ministry of Education will reverse tournaments restriction

Revised provincial health orders as of Feb. 1, allow local club sports tournaments to proceed.

Intervention from the Ministry of Education, however, prevented primary and secondary schools from being included in the loosened restrictions.

Now that tournaments can move forward there are COVID-19 safety protocols that closely mirror measures already in place in B.C. schools.

Notably, spectators at indoor events are not permitted, according to the province’s COVID-19 guidelines for sports tournaments.

The province also stressed the importance of ensuring teams don’t socialize with their opponents and that individuals have personal space during all tournament proceedings.

BC School Sports confirmed the ministry’s latest decision in an email to Black Press on Friday morning.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCOVID-19Local SportsMinistry of HealthOkanagan

Previous story
Man who shot Hells Angel in Langley granted supervised release
Next story
Scout Island flood-damaged trails slated for new boardwalks

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox chief, Chief Joe Alphonse attended a Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tsilhqot’in Nation continues residential school healing journey

Scout Island trails are getting renovated to withstand future climate changes. (Angie Mindus photo)
Scout Island flood-damaged trails slated for new boardwalks

Members of the Cariboo Gold Dance Band practice for their upcoming performance in the Gibraltar Room in Williams Lake Feb. 5. (CGDB photo)
Cariboo Gold Band concert will be an homage to Old Blue Eyes

Gecko Tree Café owner Jason (Jia) Lee (Li) moved from Beijing, China to Williams Lake, B.C. in 2017 when he purchased the restaurant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake restaurant owner recalls fireworks being big part of Lunar New Year in Beijing