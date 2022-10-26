Thomas Mercer of Quesnel recently claimed $500,002 from a Daily Grand prize draw held April 4, 2022. (BCLC handout/photo)

“It’s hard to wrap my brain around it”: Quesnel man wins half a million dollars

Thomas Mercer plans to travel

Thomas Mercer’s passport is about to get dusted off and put to work after scoring $500,000 on a Daily Grand prize draw.

“I’ve got a passport that hasn’t been stamped in a while, and it’s going to be stamped,” Mercer said after recently claiming his prize from the draw held on April 4, 2022.

The Quesnel resident is a cable barge operator and purchased his ticket from the Super Save on the Cariboo Highway on his way to work one day. According to a BCLC news release, he took some time to process the win before coming forward earlier this month to claim his prize.

“It was hard to wrap my brain around it,” he said when he checked his ticket at the 7-Eleven in Quesnel.

Mercer immediately called his partner after discovering the good news, who shared his excitement.

Aside from taking a trip somewhere warm, Mercer considers himself to be a saver and looks forward to using some of his winnings down the road.

“This helps me out for later years. It’s pretty cool I’m glad to be able to help people if needed,” he said.

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $8 million in winnings from Daily Grand, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Mondays and Thursdays with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

