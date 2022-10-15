It’s election day in Williams Lake: Here’s everything you need to know

The Williams Lake Tribune will report results this evening

Polls are open in Williams Lake and in CRD areas from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The next four years of local leaders will be decided today, Oct. 15, as the Williams Lake 2022 municipal and Cariboo Regional District elections get underway.

In Williams Lake, incumbent mayor Walt Cobb is up against two-term councillor Jason Ryll as well as former councillor Surinderpal Rathor and former mayor and councillor Kerry Cook.

For the six-member council, incumbent councillors Sheila Boehm, Ivan Bonnell, Marnie Brenner, Scott Nelson and Craig Smith as well as candidates Angie Delainey, Joan Flaspohler, Jazmyn Lyons, Michael Moses and John Pickford are in the running.

Williams Lake voters will also cast ballots for one School District 27 trustee. The are Michael Franklin, Jackie Lahaise and Tricia Ramier McLellan.

In Williams Lake the voting place is at Marie Sharpe Elementary School.

Cariboo Regional District voters in the Central Cariboo and Chilcotin will vote for one Area E director for which Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld are the candidates. Gerald Kirby and Tolin Pare are vying for the Area J director spot and Betty Anderson and Chad Mernett are running for Area K.

Voting for Area E is available at Mountview Elementary School, 1222 Dog Creek Road, Chilcotin Road Elementary School at 709 Lyne Road and the CRD board room at 180 Second Avenue North.

For Electoral Area J voting is at Anahim Lake Elementary School, Naqhtaneqed Elementary School, Tatla Lake Elementary School, the Tsideldel Cultural Centre and the CRD board room at 180 Second Ave. North.

Voting for Area K is at Toosey Old School, Alexis Creek School and the CRD board room at 180 Second Avenue North.

After 8 p.m., election officials will begin counting the ballots and the results are expected to be known shortly after 8:30.

The Williams Lake Tribune will report the results as soon as they are available on our website and on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

