It’s General Voting Day in the B.C. Election with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File image)

It’s General Voting Day in the B.C. Election with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File image)

It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 24.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin riding there were 3,943 votes cast in the advanced polls and 2,671 advanced votes in Cariboo North. There are 25,306 possible voters in Cariboo Chilcotin and 21,960 possible voters in Cariboo North.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

Voters who have not mailed in their ballot can actually drop it off directly at a polling station.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday.

Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations for the Cariboo Chilcotin

108 Mile Ranch Comm Hall 4924 Telqua Drive, 108 Mile Ranch

100 Mile Community Hall, 265 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House

100 Mile Elementary School, 97 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

150 Mile Fire Hall 3038 Pigeon Rd., 150 Mile House

Alexis Creek School 7651 Yells St., Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake Elem/Jr Sec School 22484 20 Hwy., Anahim Lake

Cataline Elem School 1175 Blair St.,Williams Lake

Chilcotin Road Elem School 709 Lyne Rd., Williams Lake

Datsan Chugh Building 1000 Anaham Reserve Rd., Alexis Creek

Dog Creek Comm Hall 927 Gym Rd., Dog Creek

Elizabeth Grouse Gym 2674 Indian Drive, Sugarcane

Elks Hall 98 First Ave. South, Williams Lake

Forest Grove Community Hall, 4489 Eagle Creek Rd., Forest Grove

Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 24 Hwy, Bridge Lake

Lone Butte Comm Hall, 5994 Little Fort Hwy 24, Lone Butte

Mountview Elem School 1222 Dog Creek Rd. Williams Lake

Naghtaneqed Elem School 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd/, Nemaiah Valley

Pioneer Centre 4822 Clarke Ave., Lac la Hache

Plummer Residence 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd., Big Creek

Ramada Inn Convention Centre 1118 Lakeview Cres., Williams Lake

St. Andrews United Church 1000 Huckvale Place, Williams Lake

Sxoxmic School 1001 Esket Dr., Alkali Lake

Tatla Lake Elem/Jr School 16780 20 Hwy., Tatla Lake

Toosey Band Office 2790 20 Hwy., Riske Creek

Tsi Del Del School Redstone Reserve Rd., Chilanko Forks

Polling locations for Cariboo North

Big Lake Comm Hall 4056 Lakeview Rd Big Lake

Horsefly Comm Hall 5772 Horsefly Rd Horsefly

Likely Comm Hall 6281 Rosette Lake Rd Likely

McLeese Lake Comm Hall 6178 Forglen Rd McLeese Lake

Miocene Comm Hall 3615 Horsefly Rd Miocene

Wildwood Fire Hall 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood

Candidates running in the riding:

Cariboo-Chilcotin

Scott Andrews, BC NDP

James Buckley, Libertarian Party

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberals

David Laing, BC Greens

Katya Potekhina, Independent

Cariboo North

Scott Elliott, BC NDP

Douglas Gook, BC Greens

Coralee Oakes, BC Liberals

Kyle Townsend, BC Conservatives

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

Watch the Williams Lake Tribune website for election coverage.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health anticipates increase in flu vaccinations this season

Just Posted

It’s General Voting Day in the B.C. Election with the polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (File image)
It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

On Friday, Oct. 16, Vivian and Dan Simmons, left, creators of the Save the Cow Moose Sign Project resulting in a new mural, posed for a photograph with some of the funders who made the mural possible including Joe O’Neill and Joanne Cooke, West Fraser Truckers Association, Dariene Andros, Williams Lake and District Credit Union, Mayor Walt Cobb, City of Williams Lake, Kane Fraser, artists Dwayne Davis and Steven Davis-Gosling and City Coun. Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake

Donations made the mural possible

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic earlier this month. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health anticipates increase in flu vaccinations this season

Some 300,000 doses of flu vaccine ready for distribution across Southern Interior

Deana Conde Garza, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District, has been gathering items, such as an old wheelchair from her uncle’s farm in Alberta, for the club’s upcoming Haunted Hospital event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake creating Haunted Hospital for Halloween fundraiser

Family pods of six or less can register online to attend, event goes Oct. 29 and Oct. 30

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP stock photo (Black Press)
Charges laid against Prince George man, 39, in drug trafficking probe

Tyler Aaron Gelowitz is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

Most Read