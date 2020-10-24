It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

B.C.’s snap election has already broken records for advance voter turnout, mail-in ballots

It’s officially Election Day in B.C.’s 2020 provincial snap election.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 24.

First called in September by B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, BC Votes 2020 is likely going to be one for the history books, already seeing a number of records broken when it comes to voter turnout.

Roughly 681,000 people cast their ballot during the seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

In the Cariboo Chilcotin riding there were 3,943 votes cast in the advanced polls and 2,671 advanced votes in Cariboo North. There are 25,306 possible voters in Cariboo Chilcotin and 21,960 possible voters in Cariboo North.

Meanwhile, 478,900 returned vote-by-mail packages had been received by Elections BC by Oct. 22, representing 66 per cent of the packages requested.

Voters who have not mailed in their ballot can actually drop it off directly at a polling station.

It is expected that some ridings will see preliminary results as to which candidate will likely take a seat in the B.C. Legislature by the end of day Saturday.

Meanwhile, close races will have to wait until mid-November for the winner to be declared, once mail-in ballots are counted by Elections BC officials after Nov. 6.

Haven’t voted? There’s still time. Here’s what you need to know:

Polling locations for the Cariboo Chilcotin

108 Mile Ranch Comm Hall 4924 Telqua Drive, 108 Mile Ranch

100 Mile Community Hall, 265 Birch Avenue, 100 Mile House

100 Mile Elementary School, 97 Birch Ave., 100 Mile House

150 Mile Fire Hall 3038 Pigeon Rd., 150 Mile House

Alexis Creek School 7651 Yells St., Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake Elem/Jr Sec School 22484 20 Hwy., Anahim Lake

Cataline Elem School 1175 Blair St.,Williams Lake

Chilcotin Road Elem School 709 Lyne Rd., Williams Lake

Datsan Chugh Building 1000 Anaham Reserve Rd., Alexis Creek

Dog Creek Comm Hall 927 Gym Rd., Dog Creek

Elizabeth Grouse Gym 2674 Indian Drive, Sugarcane

Elks Hall 98 First Ave. South, Williams Lake

Forest Grove Community Hall, 4489 Eagle Creek Rd., Forest Grove

Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 24 Hwy, Bridge Lake

Lone Butte Comm Hall, 5994 Little Fort Hwy 24, Lone Butte

Mountview Elem School 1222 Dog Creek Rd. Williams Lake

Naghtaneqed Elem School 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd/, Nemaiah Valley

Pioneer Centre 4822 Clarke Ave., Lac la Hache

Plummer Residence 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd., Big Creek

Ramada Inn Convention Centre 1118 Lakeview Cres., Williams Lake

St. Andrews United Church 1000 Huckvale Place, Williams Lake

Sxoxmic School 1001 Esket Dr., Alkali Lake

Tatla Lake Elem/Jr School 16780 20 Hwy., Tatla Lake

Toosey Band Office 2790 20 Hwy., Riske Creek

Tsi Del Del School Redstone Reserve Rd., Chilanko Forks

Polling locations for Cariboo North

Big Lake Comm Hall 4056 Lakeview Rd Big Lake

Horsefly Comm Hall 5772 Horsefly Rd Horsefly

Likely Comm Hall 6281 Rosette Lake Rd Likely

McLeese Lake Comm Hall 6178 Forglen Rd McLeese Lake

Miocene Comm Hall 3615 Horsefly Rd Miocene

Wildwood Fire Hall 4253 Wildwood Road, Wildwood

Candidates running in the riding:

Cariboo-Chilcotin

Scott Andrews, BC NDP

James Buckley, Libertarian Party

Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberals

David Laing, BC Greens

Katya Potekhina, Independent

Cariboo North

Scott Elliott, BC NDP

Douglas Gook, BC Greens

Coralee Oakes, BC Liberals

Kyle Townsend, BC Conservatives

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

Watch the Williams Lake Tribune website for election coverage.

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani



