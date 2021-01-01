Cariboo Memorial Hospital (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Memorial Hospital (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

IT”S A GIRL: First baby of 2021 born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

She was born at 5:58 a.m Friday, Jan. 1

Cariboo Memorial Hospital welcomed Williams Lake’s first baby of the year Friday, Jan.1 at 5:58 a.m.

The baby is a girl.

Interior Health shared the news with the Tribune, however, noted no other information will be released at this time.

The first baby born in Interior Health in 2021 was welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

Interior Health Authority confirmed on Jan. 1 the baby girl was born at Kelowna General Hospital and weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces.

She was born to parents Ashley and Tyler Robinson, and has an older sister Emma, 2.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan
Next story
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Just Posted

Cariboo Memorial Hospital (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
IT”S A GIRL: First baby of 2021 born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

She was born at 5:58 a.m Friday, Jan. 1

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

Holding his dog Charlie in one hand and hand sanitizer in the other, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb urged residents to be “sensible” in March 2020 at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo)
OPINION: COVID, flooding and housing needs made 2020 an eventful year: Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb

This has definitely been a challenging year

CRD chair Margo Wagner (Photo submitted)
OPINION: Cariboo Chilcotin withstood the storm that was 2020, still standing tall: CRD Chair

I see excellent reasons to look forward with anticipation and backwards with pride

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Most Read