IT”S A GIRL: First baby of 2021 born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Cariboo Memorial Hospital welcomed Williams Lake’s first baby of the year Friday, Jan.1 at 5:58 a.m.

The baby is a girl.

Interior Health shared the news with the Tribune, however, noted no other information will be released at this time.

The first baby born in Interior Health in 2021 was welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

Interior Health Authority confirmed on Jan. 1 the baby girl was born at Kelowna General Hospital and weighed eight pounds, 10 ounces.

She was born to parents Ashley and Tyler Robinson, and has an older sister Emma, 2.

