It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

Interior Health’s first baby of 2018 was born to a Penticton couple at 2:07 a.m. New Year’s Day at Penticton Regional Hospital.

Lawson John Spain weighed in at 4,560 grams or a whopping 10 pounds and was 66 centimetres or just shy of 26 inches. Mom is Kisha Kinrade and father is James Spain. He has an older sister Scarlett.

The first baby in BC was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at just nine seconds after midnight.

Related: B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

Most Read