Town crews worked to build temporary dikes, in anticipation of a second flood. File photo Andrea DeMeer

It would have cost $30 million to prevent the Princeton flood

Engineer’s report was too little, too late, but mayor says there are reasons for optimism

Protecting the town of Princeton from flood would have cost at least $30 million, according to an engineer’s report completed just before the Nov. 14, 2021, disaster.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said the report hadn’t even been presented to council when the Tulameen River burst its banks in the worst flood here in 200 years.

“We didn’t even have time to digest the information,” he said.

Now, he added ruefully, there needs to be a new report.

“We have to redo the study,” he said. “The river has changed, things upstream have changed. Everything we know about the river is out the window.”

The initial reported indicated that all the dikes in Princeton needed to be raised one metre, employing a variety of strategies including large rocks, compacted soil and liners.

During a recent meeting with provincial government ministers, which Coyne attended, it was hinted that responsibility for dikes in the province may shift.

Previously the province downloaded the care and maintenance of dikes to municipalities.

“I’m optimistic about it,” said Coyne. “If the province is going to take back diking authority then that’s really good.

“If they are going to fund it and let us do the diking authority that’s also a good thing. Those are the best outcomes for that.”

Related: Four days after the Princeton flood, in photos: The aftermath

Related: Soldiers deployed to Princeton for flood relief

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Missing woman located, Williams Lake RCMP thank public for assistance
Next story
Boil water advisory issued for golf course, Westridge, and Hodgson Road

Just Posted

Williams Lake Officer in Charge Darren Dodge, left, receives a pin from Rosanna McGregor, Cariboo Friendship Society executive director, to mark National Day of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Annual Awareness Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake RCMP receive MMIWG awareness pins from Cariboo Friendship Society

Williams Lake city hall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boil water advisory issued for golf course, Westridge, and Hodgson Road

Trisha Billy-Elkins. (Photo submitted)
Update: Missing woman located, Williams Lake RCMP thank public for assistance

Canada’s justice minister Dave Lametti was in Williams Lake recently where he met with First Nations leadership. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Justice minister visits First Nation leaders in Cariboo Chilcotin