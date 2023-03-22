Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

The provincial government announced that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing this summer after an announcement from the provincial government that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003.

There will be an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase from $36 to $39.56 per year later in 2023 and then go up to $ 41.15 in 2024.

The total revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The proposed increases are expected to help the two organizations continue providing conservation services to the residents of B.C.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

Read More: VIDEO: This pair of B.C. bald eagles are expecting: 2 eggs seen in nest through livestream


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Recall petition against Premier Eby fails

Just Posted

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

Eileen Alberton, a producer of the recent production of Age of Arousal, said being a producer involves “doing whatever the director asks.” She was wearing her godmoher’s hat in a suffragette-themed outfit in the lobby of the theatre as she sat next to the display of books banned in some parts of the world during the play’s intermission on Saturday. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A woman’s work is never finished – for Williams Lake Studio Society

The 2022/2023 U18 Female Timberwolves are hosting the BC Hockey Championships March 23 to 26. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Female Timberwolves host BC Hockey Championships

A homeless camp set up along the shores of Williams Creek near Scout Island on the RC Cotton site. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake city council directs staff to remove homeless camp along Scout Island trail