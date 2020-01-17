Cold weather has School District 27 cancelling some Chilcotin bus routes Friday

It is -30C at Tatlayoko Lake Friday morning, Jan. 17

A view from Meghan Turnbull’s living room window at Anahim Lake this week. (Meghan Turnbull photo)

The cold weather hasn’t loosened its grip on the Cariboo Chilcotin just yet.

School District 27 has announced several buses out west are not running Friday, Jan. 17 due to the extreme cold weather.

School bus number 38, servicing Kleena Kleene area, number 32 servicing the Tatlayoko area and number 27, servicing the Anahim/Nimpo Lake area, is not running today.

Environment Canada states it is -30C at Tatlayoko Lake at 6:30 a.m. Friday, with a wind chill of -38C.

It is -26C in Williams Lake with a wind chill of -36C Friday morning.

