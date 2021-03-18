In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says it will comment this morning on a report from Iran on the downing of a passenger jet by its military in January 2020. The final report blames “human error” as the reason why Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 minutes after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ebrahim Noroozi

Iran’s report on shootdown of Flight 752 doesn’t explain why it happened: TSB

Canada has rejected the report outright, describing it as ‘incomplete; and devoid of ‘hard facts or evidence’

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board says a report from Iran on the downing of a passenger jet by its military in January 2020 doesn’t explain why the tragedy happened.

Board chair Kathy Fox says the final report does not include a detailed explanation or evidence about the underlying factors that caused Iran’s military to fire two surface-to-air missiles at Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

All 176 people on board the jetliner were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens, 30 permanent residents and dozens of others bound for Canada.

Fox says the TSB, Canada’s air-safety investigator, does not believe the results from the review will reduce the risk to commercial airlines operating in Iran’s airspace.

The final report from Iran’s civil aviation body blamed “human error” as the reason why the Revolutionary Guard shot down the jetliner after it took off from Tehran on Jan. 8 last year.

The Canadian government has rejected the report outright, describing it as “incomplete” and devoid of “hard facts or evidence.”

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Andrew Nairn is general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd., a company his parents purchased in 2006. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Man of Steel

Andrew Nairn is the general manager of Beamac Installations Ltd.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be opening at Thompson Rivers University on April 12. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
TRU Williams Lake campus site of COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting April 12

More information will be provided as opening day approaches

Irene Turatus (left) picks up an Irish stew lunch from Old Age Pensioners Organization president Tina Derksen Wednesday afternoon as part of the group’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Out the Door event. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
VIDEO: Drive-thru St. Patty’s lunch a hit at Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

The event was by donation, with funds raised going to the Williams Lake Seniors Activity Centre

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

